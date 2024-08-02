'Chai, biscuits on me': Rahul Gandhi says ED raid being planned against him

Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is allegedly preparing to raid him in response to his "chakravyuh" speech delivered in Parliament on July 29.

He further said he is "waiting with open arms," having been informed by ED "insiders" about the planned raid.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Congress leader said, "Apparently, 2 in 1 didn't like my chakravyuh speech. ED 'insiders' tell me a raid is being planned. Waiting with open arms, @dir_ed. Chai and biscuits on me."







This follows Gandhi's comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address on the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha on July 29. Gandhi said farmers, workers, and youth across the nation are living in fear.

He condemned PM Modi for prominently showcasing the lotus symbol and alleged that a modern "chakravyuh" has been constructed in the 21st century.

The Congress MP said, "Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a 'chakravyuh' and killed him. I did a little research and found out that 'chakravyuh' is also known as 'padmavuyh' — which means 'lotus formation'. 'Chakravyuh' is in the shape of a lotus. In the 21st century, a new chakravyuh has been formed — that too in the form of a lotus. The prime minister wears its symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhimanyu, is being done with India — the youth, farmers, women, small and medium businesses. Abhimanyu was killed by six people. Today too, there are six people in the centre of 'chakravyuh'. Six people control India today too — Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Ambani, and Adani."

The LoP criticised the Budget, stating that it has betrayed the middle class, who had shown their support by enthusiastically banging thalis at Prime Minister Modi's request. He also remarked that the "chakravyuh" constructed by the central government is causing harm to millions of people.

On Wednesday, BJP Lok Sabha MP Anurag Thakur responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments on the Mahabharata and chakravyuh, suggesting that some individuals are "accidental Hindus" with a similarly accidental understanding of the Mahabharata.

Anurag Thakur criticised Rahul Gandhi's chakravyuh statement, commending him for bringing up the topic as the country has witnessed numerous "chakravyuhs" created by the Congress Party.

He further attacked the Congress by identifying seven chakravyuhs, beginning with the assertion that the first chakravyuh was the Congress itself, which led to the division of the country.

Following this, PM Modi commended BJP leader Thakur for his speech in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Thakur's address, which was a response to Gandhi's earlier remarks, was praised by Modi as "a perfect mix of facts and humour".

"This speech by my young and energetic colleague, Shri @ianuragthakur is a must hear. A perfect mix of facts and humour, exposing the dirty politics of the INDI Alliance," PM Modi posted on X.

The Budget session of Parliament commenced on July 22 and is set to conclude on August 12.