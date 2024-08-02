'Safety standards are being checked in coaching centres': Patna SDM

After Patna's district magistrate ordered an investigation of all the coaching centres, Patna Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shrikant Khandekar on Thursday said that safety standards are being checked in coaching centres and after 15 days the report will be submitted. "As per the instructions of DM, safety standards are being checked in coaching centres. In this, we are checking fire NOC, registration, in-out gates and other safety standards. We have 15 days to investigate and submit the report. Wherever there is a problem, we have been asked to fix it, and coaching centres have been given one month to solve it," Patna SDM told ANI. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Earlier on July 30, Patna's district magistrate ordered an investigation of all the coaching centres in Patna.

The Patna District Magistrate formed an investigation team to check all coaching centres across the district. In an order released by the office of the district magistrate of Patna, the appointed officials were directed to check different aspects of the coaching centre including the condition of the coaching centre, security measures taken in the centre and fire exit availability.

The notice also orders to check the provisions during an emergency and the entry and exit points of the centres.

This comes after three civil service aspirants died after a basement library at Rau's IAS campus was flooded during heavy rain on July 27 in Old Rajinder Nagar, reportedly causing damage to the single biometric entry and exit point.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday after a nearby drain burst, claimed the lives of Shreya Yadav (Uttar Pradesh), Nivin Dalwin (Kerala) and Tanya Soni (Telangana) in the basement of Rau's IAS Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar.

Meanwhile, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Ashwani Kumar met a delegation of UPSC aspirants and ordered on Thursday to prevent misuse of the basement.

The tragic death of aspirants highlighted the urgent need for stricter regulations and enforcement to prevent future tragedies. The MCD Commissioner has ordered the building with a basement to be surveyed and immediate action, including sealing, to be taken against those who are found misusing the same. There should be separate entry and exit gates for the basement.

All building plans shall be made available in the public domain so that the violators can be detected and all encroachments above drains and footpaths shall be removed."The storm water drains shall be fully cleaned and choking at any point shall be cleared with the help of super-sucker machines. In case a fresh drain is required at any place, an immediate proposal for the same be put up," the MCD said.

The portable pumps and operators shall be kept ready for dewatering of vulnerable water logging points (which have already been identified). The local body has ordered that the open hanging wires and cables be surveyed and immediate, necessary action be taken in close coordination with North Delhi Power Limited (NDPL) and Bombay Suburban Electric Supply Limited (BSES).