Champai Soren hospitalised following blood sugar-related complications

He was admitted to the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur around 9 pm on Saturday

Champai Soren, Champai
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 4:18 PM IST
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren was hospitalised following blood sugar-related complications, an official said on Sunday.

He was admitted to the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur around 9 pm on Saturday.

He was admitted to the hospital after his blood sugar dipped and he felt dizzy, a close aide of the former CM said.

Tata Main Hospital GM Dr Sudhir Rai told PTI that Soren's condition was stable and improving.

Soren, 67, joined the BJP in August, alleging "disrespect" and "humiliation" in the JMM.

He was appointed the chief minister on February 2, following Hemant Soren's resignation and subsequent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

He left the post on July 3, clearing the way for Hemant Soren's return to the chair after being granted bail.


First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

