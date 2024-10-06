Champai Soren hospitalised following blood sugar-related complications

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren was hospitalised following blood sugar-related complications, an official said on Sunday.

He was admitted to the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur around 9 pm on Saturday.

He was admitted to the hospital after his blood sugar dipped and he felt dizzy, a close aide of the former CM said.

Tata Main Hospital GM Dr Sudhir Rai told PTI that Soren's condition was stable and improving.

Soren, 67, joined the BJP in August, alleging "disrespect" and "humiliation" in the JMM.

He was appointed the chief minister on February 2, following Hemant Soren's resignation and subsequent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.