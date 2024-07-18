Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in UP, several coaches overturn: Video

Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails: The incident occurred near Jhilahi railway station near Gonda district, which is some 118 kilometres away from capital city Lucknow

Gonda: Passengers and locals near the derailed coaches of the Dibrugarh Express train after an accident, in Gonda district, Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 4:15 PM IST
Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express train accident: Several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda on Thursday, prompting a frantic search and rescue operation by the authorities.

The Railways has confirmed the incident. Four person have been reported dead, while more details about any casualties are awaited.

The incident occurred near Jhilahi railway station near Gonda district, which is some 118 kilometres away from Lucknow.

A video of the incident has also surfaced online, showing passengers collecting their belongings and people crowding around the derailed coaches.

“The incident took place about 2.30 pm. This place is about 20 km away from Gonda district…two coaches have completely overturned and the derailed ones can be seen…casualties are not known yet but people have been running for lives,” a person at the incident site said. According to some media reports, four of the derailed coaches were air-conditioned ones.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), informed that the district administration officials have been directed to reach the accident site and speed up the relief work.

“The CM has instructed the officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them proper treatment. He also wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the CM’s office said.

Originating from Chandigarh, the passenger train stops at a total of 36 stations till reaching the Assamese destination. It has a total travel time of 53 hours 45 minutes and contains second AC, third AC and sleeper coaches, according to the information available on travel platform Redbus.

The incident comes a month after the Kanchanjunga train collision in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on June 17, in which at 10 people had died.

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

