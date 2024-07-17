Nobody can avoid destiny, death is inevitable: Bhole Baba on Hathras mishap

Self-styled godman Bhole Baba said Wednesday that he is very disturbed by the Hathras stampede but nobody can avoid what is destined and everyone has to die one day. Honee ko kaun taal sakta hai (nobody can avoid what has to happen), he told PTI Videos, a fortnight after 121 people died in a stampede at a 'satsang' held by him. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Jo aaya hai use ek din to jaana bhi hai, bhale hee koi aagey peechey ho, he added. Roughly translated, this means that everyone has to die one day, only the time is not certain.

Bhole Baba, also known as Narayan Sakar Hari whose original name is Surajpal, also repeated the claim made earlier by him through his lawyer A P Singh that there was conspiracy behind the stampede.

"After the July 2 incident, I was very depressed and disturbed. But nobody can avoid what has to happen... What my lawyer and eyewitnesses said about the poisonous spray is completely true, there has definitely been a conspiracy," he said.

He further said that there are some people who are trying to defame his organisation which runs on the basis of Sanatan and truth.

"We have full faith in the SIT and judicial commission, and all the followers of the first Manav Mangal Milan Sadbhavana Samagam also believe that truth will come out and the conspiracy will be exposed," he said.

The godman said that "we stand with the families of all those who died in the incident".

Earlier, his lawyer A P Singh said Bhole Baba has reached his ashram at Bahadur Nagar village in Kasganj.

"He has reached his ashram and will stay here. He came here from another ashram. He was never at anyone's place or any hotel or other country," Singh said.

The lawyer said that the village is Baba's 'janmasthali' (birthplace) and he last came here for a day in 2023.

The stampede at the 'satsang' of Bhole Baba claimed 121 lives in Sikandararu area of Hathras on July 2.

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted an SIT and a judicial commission to probe into the incident.

The godman was not mentioned as accused in the FIR lodged at Sikandrarau police station.

The SIT in its report submitted to the state government on July 9 did not rule out a "big conspiracy" behind the stampede. The report also flagged lapses on the part of the local administration that led to the stampede.

The report held the organisers responsible for the incident, claiming they did not make arrangements to manage the crowd and also fixed the responsibility of administration, according to official sources.

The lawyer of Bhole Baba had on July 6 claimed "some poisonous substance" sprayed by "some unidentified men" triggered the stampede.

A separate judicial commission headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava, and retired IPS officer Hemant Rao as its member, is also probing the Hathras stampede case.

Earlier, government agencies, including police, had blamed the organisers for the mismanagement at the event, noting that the size of the crowd exceeded to over 2.50 lakh from the permitted 80,000.

So far, nine people, including key accused Devprakash Madhukar, have been arrested in connection with the stampede.

Madhukar was the main organiser and fundraiser of the July 2 'satsang' of Bhole Baba at Phulrai village in Hathras.