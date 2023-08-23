Home / India News / Chandrayaan-3: Ahead of landing, here's a look at journey to Moon so far

Chandrayaan-3: Ahead of landing, here's a look at journey to Moon so far

According to the space agency, Chandrayaan 3's lander, with a rover accommodated inside it, is expected to touch down on the surface of the Moon around 6.04 pm on August 23

Press Trust of India
The spacecraft is in 41762 km x 173 km orbit | Photo: ANI Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 12:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

ISRO's ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission has been on a journey to the Moon since its launch on July 14.
 
According to the space agency, Chandrayaan 3's lander, with a rover accommodated inside it, is expected to touch down on the surface of the Moon around 6.04 pm on August 23.
 
Here is a glimpse of the journey of India's third lunar exploration venture has taken so far:

July 14: LVM3 M4 vehicle successfully launches Chandrayaan-3 into orbit from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. Chandrayaan-3 starts its journey into precise orbit.

July 15: First orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earthbound firing-1) successfully performed from ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru.

The spacecraft is in 41762 km x 173 km orbit.

July 17: Second orbit-raising manoeuvre performed. Spacecraft is in 41603 km x 226 km orbit.July 22: Another orbit-raising manoeuvre completed using earth-bound perigee firing.

July 25: ISRO performs one more orbit-raising manoeuvre. Spacecraft is in 71351 km x 233 km orbit.

August 1: ISRO performs Translunar Injection successfully and inserts the spacecraft into translunar orbit. Orbit achieved is 288 km x 369328 km.

August 5: Lunar-Orbit Insertion of Chandrayaan-3 performed successfully. Orbit achieved is 164 km x 18074 km, as intended.

August 6: ISRO performs second Lunar Bound Phase (LBN). With this, the spacecraft is in a 170 km x 4313 km orbit around the Moon. The space agency releases video of the Moon as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 during lunar orbit insertion.

August 9: Chandrayaan-3's orbit is reduced to 174 km x 1437 km after a manoeuvre is performed. August 14: Mission is in orbit circularisation phase after another manoeuvre. The spacecraft is in 151 km x 179 km orbit.

August 16: Spacecraft brought down to an orbit of 153 km x 163 km after firing is completed.August 17: Lander module is successfully separated from the propulsion module.

August 19: ISRO performs de-boosting of the lander module to reduce its orbit. The lander module is in 113 km x 157 km orbit around the Moon.

August 20: One more de-boosting or orbit reduction manoeuvre on the lander module is performed. The lander module is in 25 km x 134 km orbit.

August 21: Chandrayaan-2 orbiter formally welcomes Chandrayaan-3 lander module saying ‘Welcome, buddy!'. Two-way communication between the two is established. Mission Operations Complex (MOX) now has more ways to communicate with the lander module.
 
August 22: ISRO releases images of the Moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) of the Chandrayaan-3 mission from an altitude of about 70 km. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing.

August 23: Safe and soft landing of Chandrayaan-3's lander module on the southern pole of lunar surface expected at 6.04 pm. 

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Lander releases new images of moon from 70 km above

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing today: When and where to watch live streaming

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: India prays for successful landing on Moon

Chandrayaan-3 set for launch: Here's a look at Isro's other lunar missions

Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Ahead of G20 Summit in national capital, police holds carcade rehearsal

ED conducts searches at premises of CM Baghel's political advisor, OSD

Assam CM asks officials to involve more people for planting 10 mn saplings

SC stays trial court order directing Azam Khan to give voice sample

Amid rising suicides, NITI Aayog plans healthcare programme for children

Topics :ISROChandrayaan-3moon mission

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's Gurugram

SoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 23): Heavy rains in Delhi, UP and Northeast India

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PM

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story