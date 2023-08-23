Home / India News / ED conducts searches at premises of CM Baghel's political advisor, OSD

ED conducts searches at premises of CM Baghel's political advisor, OSD

Some paramilitary personnel were seen at the residence of Vinod Verma in the Officers Colony at Devendra Nagar in state capital Raipur

Press Trust of India Raipur
Bhupesh Baghel, Chief minister of Chhattisgarh

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 12:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's political advisor Vinod Verma and an Officer on Special Duty (OSD), sources said.

The searches were also held at the premises of a businessman in Durg, they said.

The exact case in connection with which the searches were being conducted was not yet known.

Reacting to the ED's action, CM Baghel in a sarcastic post on X said, "Respected Prime Minister and Mr. Amit Shah! Thank you very much for the priceless gift you have given me on my birthday by sending ED to my political advisor, OSD and close aides."

Some paramilitary personnel were seen at the residence of Vinod Verma in the Officers Colony at Devendra Nagar in state capital Raipur.

The ED has been investigating different cases in Chhattisgarh pertaining to an alleged coal scam, liquor scam, irregularities in the District Mineral Foundation fund and an online betting application.

In the last two days, the ED conducted searches at several locations in Raipur and Durg, apparently in connection with online betting activities, according to sources.

Also Read

'Baghel vs Baghel' fight: BJP fields Bhupesh Baghel's nephew on Patan seat

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 2,000 cr to beneficiaries

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel announces key schemes ahead of Assembly elections

'Parivarwad' visible: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel on BJP candidates' list

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidates

Assam CM asks officials to involve more people for planting 10 mn saplings

SC stays trial court order directing Azam Khan to give voice sample

Amid rising suicides, NITI Aayog plans healthcare programme for children

Roads blocked, educational institutions shut amid heavy rains in Himachal

ED raid at my house pre-planned: Kerala's Moideen on bank fraud case

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateBhupesh BaghelIndian National CongressChhattisgarh government

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's Gurugram

SoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 23): Heavy rains in Delhi, UP and Northeast India

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PM

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story