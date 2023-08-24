Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reacted

India created history with its successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole region of the moon. The incredible feat helped India become the first nation to reach the challenging southern pole.

India's moon mission will take lunar exploration to the next level and cement India's position in the space world. With the successful landing, India became the fourth country after the United States, China and Russia to execute a controlled landing on the surface of the moon.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) received huge acclaim for achieving this milestone.

World's reaction to Chandrayaan-3

Here's how the world reacts to Isro's achievement:

United States

The United States praised India's Chandrayaan-3's soft landing. The US Department of State says Isro's success will power the imagination. The department tweeted, "Congratulations to our #ArtemisAccords partner

@isro on the successful landing of #Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. Your success will power the imagination and light the future of people around the world."

Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor called the mission a "historic landing."





Also Read: Chandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now Bill Nelson, Administrator of NASA also congratulated Isro and said, "Congratulations ISRO on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We’re glad to be your partner on this mission!"

Europe

The director general of the European Space Agency, Josef Aschbacher, called the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 "incredible."

The ESA director congratulated Isro and the people of India and further wrote, "What a way to demonstrate new technologies AND achieve India’s first soft landing on another celestial body. Well done, I am thoroughly impressed."

Russia

The Russian President congratulated President of India Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.

The statement on the Kremlin website further reads, "This is a big step forward in space exploration and, of course, a testament to India's impressive progress in science and technology. Please convey to the leadership and staff of the Indian Space Research Organisation my sincere congratulations and wishes for new achievements.”

South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed India on the historic moon landing.





Also Read: I look forward with excitement: President Murmu on Chandrayaan landing South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also congratulated India on the historic moon landing. President Cyril, while referring to the BRICS coalition of economies, said, “This for us, as the BRICS family, is a momentous occasion and we rejoice with you. We join you in the joy of this great achievement.”

NEPAL

The Prime Minister of Nepal also shared his warm wishes to India on this major achievement. He tweeted, "I congratulate Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and ISRO team of India on successful landing of Chandrayan-3 in the surface of the moon today and unleashing of a historic achievement in science and space technology."

United Kingdom

UK Space Agency also congratulated India and wrote, "History made! Congratulations to @isro #Chandrayaan3"