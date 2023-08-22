Home / India News / Chandrayaan-3 Update: Isro can postpone landing in unfavourable situations

Chandrayaan-3 Update: Isro can postpone landing in unfavourable situations

Isro director says that in case of unfavourable conditions, the Chandrayaan-3 landing can be postponed to August 27. People across the country are performing 'Havan' for the mission's success

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Isro's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Friday. Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 2:27 PM IST
India's most anticipated space mission Chandrayaan-3 is very close to creating history by executing a soft-landing on Moon's south pole region on August 23, 2023. The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) will live telecast the planned event, which will begin at 5.20 pm on Wednesday. 

Chandrayaan-3 established two-way communication with the Chandrayaan-2's orbiter, already established in the lunar orbit and launched in 2019, which had failed to achieve a safe landing on the moon's surface and lost contact after reaching as close as 2.1 km.

What is Isro's plan B?
The director of Space Applications Centre-Isro, Nilesh M Desai, will take a decision on whether it will be appropriate to land the Chandrayaan-3 two hours before the landing is actually scheduled. 


According to Desai, in any case, if the situation is unfavourable, then the landing of the Chandrayaan-3 will be postponed to August 27. Otherwise, the landing will take place at the scheduled time at 6.04 pm on August 23. 

Havans across the country for a successful landing

People across the country are performing 'Havan' for the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on the moon's surface. The people across the nation are praying for the soft landing which will be a historic milestone for India. 

Anand Dubey, a leader from Shiv Sena (UBT) has organised a havan for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon's surface on August 23. 

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut appreciates scientists and said "It is a very big thing for the country. Politics should not happen on this. For years our scientists have worked extremely hard on this project. They deserve all the appreciation...Be it Congress or BJP government, our duty is to support them (scientists)..."

Why do all nations want to land on the moon's South Pole?

All major nations along with India are trying hard to reach this unexplored part, the 'south pole region,' of the Moon, which has been a challenging task to achieve. 

Earlier water molecules (H20) have been discovered in this lunar region by previous space missions, and there is also the possibility that humans can survive in this region.

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 2:27 PM IST

