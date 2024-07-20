Job quota protests: Over 300 Indian students flee violence-hit Bangladesh

Over 300 Indian students fled Bangladesh and returned home through border points in the northeast amid violent protests between students, security forces, and pro-government activists in the neighbouring country that has claimed over 100 lives, according to a media report.

The students have been protesting the government’s contentious job reservation policies for the last three weeks. The protests turned violent on Monday when violence broke out at Dhaka University. The following day, six persons lost their lives, prompting the government to close universities nationwide. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Among those fleeing were numerous students pursuing MBBS degrees, predominantly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Meghalaya, and Jammu and Kashmir. Key exit routes included the international land ports at Akhurah near Agartala in Tripura and Dawki in Meghalaya, according to a report in NDTV.

Students described a growing sense of urgency as the situation deteriorated. Internet and telephone services were severely disrupted on Thursday, isolating them from their families and exacerbating their fears.

Aamir, a second-year student at Marine City Medical College and Hospital in Chittagong, recounted his ordeal: “The situation is worsening with increasing restrictions. The internet blackout and lack of communication with our families made it imperative for us to leave. With flights unavailable, we opted for the road route to Agartala.”

Mohammed Faiz Abdullah Khan, also from Marine City Medical College, detailed the shift from relative calm to escalating danger: “Until Tuesday, everything seemed normal. But once we were instructed to stay confined to the hostel, it became clear that things were spiralling out of control. We received advice from the Indian Embassy to return if we felt unsafe. We managed to secure transport to the Agartala border.”

Several students undertook a grueling six-hour journey by taxi, accompanied by a security escort. In Meghalaya, officials reported that over 200 Indians crossed the border due to the unrest, with a few students from Bhutan and Nepal also entering India.

An official confirmed that 67 of the students were from Meghalaya, with seven from Bhutan. The state government is liaising with the Bangladesh High Commission and the Bangladesh Land Port Authority to ensure the safe return of Indian nationals.

Quota controversy in Bangladesh

The violent protests erupted following a high court ruling reinstating a 30 per cent reservation in government jobs for the families of freedom fighters from Bangladesh's 1971 War of Independence. Critics argue that the quota, which has been suspended by the Supreme Court but remains challenged by the government, disproportionately benefits supporters of the ruling Awami League party led by Sheikh Hasina. Protesters contend that the policy undermines their job prospects and serves as a tool for rewarding party loyalists.

In response to the unrest, Sheikh Hasina addressed the nation on television on Wednesday. The following day, protesters retaliated by setting fire to a building owned by the state broadcaster that aired her speech.