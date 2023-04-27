Home / India News / Char Dham Yatra 2023: Badrinath Dham doors open for devotees today

Doors open for Badrinath Dham for pilgrims today at 7.10 am, the valleys reverberate with the holy Vedic chants and melodious tunes

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 12:23 PM IST
Great news comes from Uttarakhand for all the devotees. The doors of Badrinath Dham opened for pilgrims at 7.10 am today (April 27). The Badrinath Dham opened amid melodious tunes and chants of Vedic shlokas.

A temple dedicated to lord Vishnu was decorated with 15 quintals of flowers.

The Char Dham pilgrimage circuit connects the four temples; Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. The four temples are collectively named Char Dham. Every year pilgrims reach here in huge amounts to witness the divineness of the place.

Situated at the heights of the great Himalayas, Char Dham is one of the most famous destinations for religious travellers across the North region of India.

The first puja of Badrinath temple was performed in the name of Narendra Modi on Tuesday, and the puja was done by Rawal Bhimashankar Linga and Pujari Shivling and Dharmacharyas.

On Tuesday, Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that every possible effort had been made to make the Char Dham Yatra easy and safe for all the devotees.

CM Dhami further added, "Social organisations and voluntary organisations have also provided full cooperation for the yatra. Based on the previous years' experience, work has been done to advance the travel arrangements."

He also asked his team to shower flowers on devotees by helicopter.

The doors of Char Dham temples remain closed for six months in winter and reopen with the arrival of spring. The doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri were opened earlier on April 22, and the Kedarnath temple's Kapat was opened for pilgrims on April 25 at 6 am.

The Meteorological department has issued a warning of heavy snowfall and rain in Kedarnath for the next seven days and issued an advisory for all devotees to take adequate precautions while visiting the holy shrines.

Topics :Char Dham YatraKedarnathtemple

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 12:52 PM IST

Next Story