Check-in systems down: IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa ops hit by major tech glitch

A major technical glitch has disrupted check-in systems for several Indian airlines, including IndiGo, Akasa, and SpiceJet, causing significant inconvenience to passengers across the country. The issue, which began at 10:45 AM, has been attributed to a global Microsoft cloud outage affecting the check-in system provider GoNow.

Airlines are currently collaborating with Microsoft to resolve the problem as swiftly as possible.

According to a report by CNBC-TV18, Delhi Airport reported no major impact on flight services at Terminal 3, but acknowledged a slight disruption at Terminal 2.

SpiceJet issued a statement addressing the situation: "We're currently facing a technical issue in providing updates on flight disruptions. Our team is actively working to resolve this issue. We regret any inconvenience caused and will update you once the issue is resolved. Thank you for your patience and cooperation."