Checking rising crime: 8,000 Rajasthan cops round up 2,051 miscreants

In a special campaign launched by the Rajasthan Police in Jaipur and Kota and Churu 2,051 miscreants have been arrested.

The operation was launched on the direction of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday and involved 8,000 policemen.

Director General of Police Umesh Mishra said that 8,000 police personnel participated in the special operation in Jaipur and Kota range and Churu district and 2051 miscreants were detained.

"A special campaign was conducted under the leadership of ADG Crime Dinesh N.M. During the proceedings, Kota and Jaipur Range IG reviewed the proceedings by sitting in the control room. Superintendents of Police of Jaipur and Kota range and Churu district led the proceedings while staying in the field," he said.

Additional Director General of Police Crime Dinesh N.M. said that Kota city police arrested 224 miscreants during the raids in 112 hideouts. The Kota rural police raided 160 places and arrested 121 miscreants,; Bundi police raided 234 places and arrested 281 miscreants; Baran police raided 221 places and arrested 129 miscreants, and the Jhalawar police raided 270 places and arrested 226 miscreants. And 984 accused were arrested and raided at 997 places in the total Kota range.

Under the campaign in Jaipur range, on Sunday, Jaipur Rural Police arrested 56 criminals, Sikar police 176, Bhiwadi police 287, Dausa police 337, Jhunjhunu police three and Alwar police arrested 129.

In this special operation, 110 youths were arrested for following the criminals on social media. In the action, arms and ammunition, 13 vials of Korex, 9.06 grams of smack, 312 liters of liquor and Rs 93,655 in gambling money were recovered.

As part of action, 30 teams of 300 policemen were constituted by the Churu police. After raiding 70 places, 80 miscreants were arrested and 28 were detained. In this action, 11 vehicles have also been seized by registering 11 cases under the NDPS Four Arms Act.

It needs to be mentioned here that the Rajasthan government has been drawing flak from opposition for rising crime rate.

