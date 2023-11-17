Chhath Puja 2023: History, Significance, 20 best wishes, messages to share

Chhath Puja is an important Hindu festival celebrated in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The Chhath festival begins as the Diwali festival ends, the Chhath begins around seven days after Diwali. This festival is dedicated to God Surya with his sister Shashti Devi often referred to as Chhathi Maiya, and it involves religious rituals.

The auspicious festival occurs twice a year in the month of Chaitra and Kartika.

Chhath Puja Date This year, the festival of Chhath Puja will begin on November 17 and will conclude on November 20, 2023.

Chhath Puja 2023: History and Significance Chhath Puja and Ramayana Period



Also Read: Special trains to run on the eve of Chhath Puja; see complete schedule The history of this auspicious festival is linked to the Ramayana period when God Rama and Goddess Sita returned to Ayodhya after completing 14 years of exile. God Rama performed Rajasuya Yagya to acquit from the sin of Killing Ravana. Mudgal Rishi called Rama and Sita to his ashram for the Yagya. On Rishi Mugdal's advice, Goddess Sita worshipped the Sun God and observed fast during the sixth day of Kartik Shukla. After this, both Lord Rama and Sita stayed in the Ashram of Rishi Mugdal and worshipped for six days, hence it is believed that Chhath Puja begins from the Ramayana period.

Chhath Puja and Shri Krishna's son Samba

The Son of Lord Shri Krishna and Jamvanti, Samba, was cursed to be a leprosy patient. Narad ji suggested Shri Krishna to build 12 temples to free his Son, Samba, from the curse. Thereafter, the Samba built 12 Sun temples in different places including, Aungark, Konark, Devartk, Lolark, and Ulak (Ular) and worshipped God Sun by taking a bath in the pond of Ular for a month and a quarter. Even today, the Chhath Puja is celebrated wholeheartedly in the Ular Sun temple built by Samba.

