Special trains to run on the eve of Chhath Puja; see complete schedule

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced a special train service between Puri and Patna fully expecting the surge of passenger interest during Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja, ghats

Special trains to run on occasion of Chhath. Photo: Wikipedia

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 11:57 AM IST
With the demand and need of the passenger numbers on regular trains and in light of regular comfort, the East Coast Railway of Indian Railway has chosen to work a special train route between Puri and Patna during the upcoming Chhath Puja festivity.
Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu celebration dedicated to the Surya Dev and Shashthi Devi. Chhath Puja is celebrated after Diwali for four days. It is mainly celebrated in Jharkhand, Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh in India and a few parts of Nepal. Chhath Puja is also called Chhath Mahaparv, Chhath Parv, Surya Shashthi, Dala Puja, Pratihar, and Dala Chhath.
Chhath 2023: Special train 

This special train service on each Monday and Wednesday leaving from Puri will be assigned as the 08449 Puri-Patna Special Train, with departures from Puri scheduled at 11:30 PM.
 
Alternatively, the train departing from Patna will be known as the 08450 Patna-Puri Special, leaving Patna at 6 PM each Tuesday and Thursday.

Chhath Special 2023: No platform tickets at NDLS, Anand Vihar railway stations

The Chhath celebration is set to occur on November 19-20. So, the sale of platform tickets at New Delhi and Anand Vihar railway stations has been briefly suspended to deal with the rise of passengers and manage crowd control during the Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations.

Also Read: Railways ply 1,700 special trains to ease Diwali, Chhath festival rush
 
According to the Northern Railway division of Indian Railways, this suspension will remain in place until November 18. Recently, the Delhi department of the Northern Rail route revealed plans for 327 special train services during the festive season.

Chhath Special services 2023: Additional

People visiting the stations exclusively to help elderly, illiterate, and female passengers incapable of going freely will be exempted from this limit.
 
Platform tickets access to railway station platforms, however not train services, are given by many railway stations. They permit people to go with their loved ones to the passenger car, especially at stations where the overall population is restricted from getting to platforms. These tickets are legitimate for a term of 2 hours from the hour of issuance.

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 11:56 AM IST

