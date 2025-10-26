Chhath Puja gives message of unity, cooperation in society: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted citizens on Chhath Puja and said the festival gives the message of unity, cooperation and collective participation in the society.
During Chhath Puja, devotees worship and offer 'arghya' to the Sun, she said in a message.
"On this festival, we express our gratitude to nature. We worship the rivers and ponds, and pray for the well-being of our families. This festival also conveys a message of cleanliness and environment conservation," the President said.
Chhath Puja also gives the message of unity, cooperation and collective participation in the society, Murmu said.
"On this sacred occasion, I pray for happiness and prosperity of all citizens," she said, and extended wishes to all her fellow citizens.
Chhath Puja, a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, is being celebrated and it will conclude on October 28.
