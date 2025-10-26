EC may appoint volunteers to assist in SIR of West Bengal electoral rolls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) may appoint volunteers to assist booth-level officers (BLOs) during the probable special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, a senior official said on Sunday.

The volunteers are likely to be drawn from among government employees in each block for the exercise that may be launched soon, he said.

"This is at the planning stage... These assistants will help the BLOs fill out enumeration forms and may also be deployed as substitutes, if required," the official told PTI.

The volunteers will primarily be assigned to polling stations having more than 1,200 voters, he added.