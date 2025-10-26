Home / India News / EC may appoint volunteers to assist in SIR of West Bengal electoral rolls

EC may appoint volunteers to assist in SIR of West Bengal electoral rolls

The volunteers will primarily be assigned to polling stations having more than 1,200 voters, the senior official added

ECI, election commission of india, election commission
"This is at the planning stage... These assistants will help the BLOs fill out enumeration forms and may also be deployed as substitutes, if required," the official told PTI.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 6:30 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Election Commission of India (ECI) may appoint volunteers to assist booth-level officers (BLOs) during the probable special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, a senior official said on Sunday.

The volunteers are likely to be drawn from among government employees in each block for the exercise that may be launched soon, he said.

"This is at the planning stage... These assistants will help the BLOs fill out enumeration forms and may also be deployed as substitutes, if required," the official told PTI.

The volunteers will primarily be assigned to polling stations having more than 1,200 voters, he added.

"As a result of this cap on the number of voters per booth, the number of polling booths in the state is likely to increase by around 14,000, from the existing 80,000 to around 94,000," the official said.

For the exercise, the block development officers (BDOs) in several districts have written to school inspectors seeking lists of permanent teachers, clerks, and other government staffers who can be assigned as volunteers, he said, adding that the lists, with contact details, are to be submitted by October 29.

Asked what their allowance would be, the official said that the poll body was yet to finalise it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Palaniswami criticises CM Stalin for ignoring monsoon crisis, praises films

BJP-AIADMK planning electoral win thru SIR, won''t fructify: Stalin

New Golden Line metro station to link Delhi airport terminals T1-T3

Deep depression in Bay of Bengal: Odisha puts all 30 districts on alert

India's true empowerment lies in citizens' health, says Rajnath Singh

Topics :India NewsECIWest BengalElection Commission

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story