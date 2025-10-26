Home / India News / New Golden Line metro station to link Delhi airport terminals T1-T3

New Golden Line metro station to link Delhi airport terminals T1-T3

Of the three terminals at Delhi airport, which is also the country's busiest, Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 are close by, while Terminal 1 is a few kilometres away

Delhi Metro
Currently, the Airport Metro Express Line or the Orange Line, connects to T3, while the Magenta Line links T1, but there is no direct connectivity between T1 and T3. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
A new metro station will be part of the upcoming Golden Line to provide connectivity between Delhi airport's Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, a senior official said.

Of the three terminals at Delhi airport, which is also the country's busiest, Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 are close by, while Terminal 1 is a few kilometres away.

In an interview with PTI, DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said the new integrated station is being planned to provide connectivity between Aerocity and T1.

"The Golden Line was earlier supposed to come up to the Aerocity. We have convinced the DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) to extend it up to T1.

"So, that will actually act as one of the metro lines which will connect from T1 to Aerocity and from Aerocity, we have got the airport line," he said.

Currently, the Airport Metro Express Line or the Orange Line, connects to T3, while the Magenta Line links T1, but there is no direct connectivity between T1 and T3.

According to Jaipuriar, efforts are underway to have an integrated station at Aerocity, as there is already airport metro line connectivity, and the new metro station will come up on the Golden Line.

"RRTS (Regional Railway Transport Service) is coming to the Aerocity, and even one of the APM (Automated People Mover) stations is supposed to be located there as per the current layout. So, it will be an integrated station... a multi-modal connectivity," he said.

The Golden Line or the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor of Phase-IV is under construction.

DIAL, the airport operator, plans to introduce an air train' to provide seamless connectivity between T1 and the other two terminals, T2 and T3.

It is proposed to be an elevated cum at-grade Automated People Mover (APM) System at the airport on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer model basis.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a GMR Group-led consortium, is operating the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.

The airport, which has three terminals and four runways, currently can handle more than 100 million passengers annually.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India NewsDelhi airportDelhi Metro

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

