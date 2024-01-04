Home / India News / Chhattisgarh govt recommends CBI probe into PSC-2021 irregularities scam

Chhattisgarh govt recommends CBI probe into PSC-2021 irregularities scam

The BJP pointed out that relatives of politicians, IAS officers and bureaucrats had made it to the selection list

Many complaints of irregularities were received in the Public Service Commission examination of 2021, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 9:46 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

In a significant move, the Chhattisgarh Government has recommended a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe into the alleged irregularities in the Public Service Commission examination of 2021.

"Many complaints of irregularities were received in the Public Service Commission examination of 2021, and as per our promise made ahead of the elections, the cabinet has decided to hand over the case to the CBI for thorough investigation," Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said in an address to the media.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The selection list for recruitment on 170 posts in 12 departments under the State service examination has been released," he added.

Notably, ahead of the state assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata party had raised the issue of nepotism in the selection of candidates. During the Congress regime in the state, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders staged a protest and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

The BJP pointed out that relatives of politicians, IAS officers and bureaucrats had made it to the selection list.

Ahead of the elections in the state, in November, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao in a statement committed to act on the Public Service Commission scam case if the BJP comes to power.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had said that the PSC scam is huge injustice done to the youths of Chhattisgarh.

"Many generations will suffer due to this and I request a CBI probe into this scam," Surya had said.

In another significant decision made by the Chhattisgarh Government, the cabinet revised the procured limit at 21 quintals per acre for the ongoing marketing season 2023-24.

"As part of the 'Modi ki guarantee' the cabinet has decided to procure a maximum of 21 quintals of paddy per acre from the farmers for the Kharif marketing year 2023-24", Sao said.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Counting of votes underway for 90 seats

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

Tejasvi Surya meets Shivakumar, requests key infra projects in B'luru South

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Congress focuses on caste census, recognition to Sarnaism in Jharkhand

Security tightened outside Delhi CM's residence amid claims of ED arrest

LIVE: Security tightened outside Delhi CM's residence amid claims of arrest

PM Modi sends gifts, letter to Ujjwala scheme beneficiary in Ayodhya

Discussed how MEA and state could collaborate closely: EAM meets Mizoram CM

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Chhattisgarh governmentCBI rowUP Public Service CommissionPublic serviceBharatiya Janata Partycivil servantsIAS officers

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story