LIVE: Security tightened outside Delhi CM's residence amid claims of arrest

Security has been tightened outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday morning following Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers' claim citing unnamed inputs, that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is likely to arrest the AAP convener today. Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, late on January 3, claimed that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) may arrest Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. The Delhi CM on Wednesday had skipped the agency's summons in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. Taking to the social media platform X, AAP leader and Delhi's Law and PWD Minister, Atishi, said, "News coming in that ED is going to raid@ArvindKejriwal's residence tomorrow morning. Arrest likely."
Several flights were delayed in Delhi early on Thursday amid low visibility due to dense fog. As cold wave conditions prevailed in north India, the India Meteorological Department said that very dense fog cover was observed over Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Tripura in the wee hours of Thursday morning.
Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir was hit by a magnitude 3.9 earthquake in the early hours of Thursday, officials said. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, the officials informed. The earthquake, with its epicentre near Kishtwar, occurred at 12.38 am, as per the National Centre for Seismology report.
Fire breaks out in teaching block of AIIMS Delhi, no casualty reported
Trump requests US Supreme Court to overturn Colorado court ruling removing him from 2024 ballot
Former US President Donald Trump has requested the Supreme Court to overturn the Colorado state ruling which removed him from the state's 2024 ballot under the 14th Amendment's 'insurrectionist clause'. In the filing, Trump's attorneys wrote, "In our system of 'government of the people, by the people, [and] for the people,' Colorado's ruling is not and cannot be correct," a CNN report stated.
Massive fire breaks out in a chemical factory in Navi Mumbai
