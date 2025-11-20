Chhattisgarh's 12 districts get national recognition for water conservation

Marking a major milestone in water conservation and community-driven initiatives, 12 districts of Chhattisgarh have earned national recognition for their efforts.

President Droupadi Murmu felicitated these districts during the 6th National Water Awards and Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari 1.0 Awards on Tuesday at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The districts include Raipur, Gariaband, Mahasamund, Rajnandgaon, Balodabazar–Bhatapara, Dhamtari, Balod, Balrampur, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Durg and Surajpur.

In a statement, the Chhattisgarh government said the state has gained special recognition nationwide for its work in water conservation. Over the last two years, innovative initiatives and strong public participation have helped the state achieve significant progress in this area.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated citizens and district administrations for the achievement. “This increased public awareness of water conservation to promote proper water use. This award will inspire us to strengthen our efforts toward ensuring a secure water future for our state,” he said. Raipur district was honoured for its outstanding work under the Jal Sanchaay Janbhagidari Abhiyan (Water Conservation Public Participation Campaign). Among municipal corporations across the country, Raipur Municipal Corporation secured the first position, while Raipur district ranked third in the Eastern Zone Category 01. Together, the district administration and the municipal corporation turned community involvement into a large-scale water conservation movement. Raipur Municipal Corporation carried out 33,082 works, while the district administration completed 36,282.