Bihar's double-engine govt to advance PM's development vision: Amit Shah

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar was on Thursday sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at a grand ceremony

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 4:46 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday extended greetings to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputies and all ministers on taking oath, and said this double-engine government will work with even more energy to realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a message posted on 'X', Shah expressed gratitude to the people of Bihar for expressing their faith in "the development and good governance" carried out by the NDA for the past 20 years.

"Heartfelt best wishes to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary ji, Vijay Sinha ji, and all ministers of the Council of Ministers on taking the oath," he said.

"This double-engine government will work with even more energy to realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's 'Developed Bihar' and to reach development works to all sections of society," Shah said.

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar was on Thursday sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at a grand ceremony, with Modi and Shah among those who were present at the swearing-in.

"The gathering today of lakhs of people from every corner of Bihar at Gandhi Maidan in Patna to bless the NDA government shows that this is the government of every single person in Bihar. Heartiest congratulations to all the people of Bihar," he said.

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda and the party's in-charge for the recently held state polls, Dharmendra Pradhan, were also among those who had flown down to attend the ceremony, where Kumar, along with a 26-member cabinet, was administered the oath of office by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Kumar resigned as chief minister on Wednesday and staked a claim to form the new government before Governor Khan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Amit ShahNitish KumarBihar Election 2025 NewsJDUBihar

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

