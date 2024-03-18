Chhattisgarh's SECL exceeds the overburden removal target for FY24

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), the Chhattisgarh unit of state-run Coal India Limited (CIL), has surpassed the annual target of overburden removal (OBR) with 16 days to spare in the current financial year (FY24).

In FY24, SECL has already exceeded last year's production and dispatch figures. The company has recorded 248 MCuM OBR in FY23 (till March 15, 2023). This year, the company has registered growth of 24.64 per cent (61.32 million cubic metre). All three megaprojects Gevra, Dipka, and Kusmunda have contributed to the company.

SECL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Prem Sagar Mishra said no goal had been too big against the hard work, dedication, and courage of their brave colleagues.

SECL is also moving close to its annual production target of 197 million tonnes (mt) for FY24. It had already surpassed last year’s mark of 174 mt, on Saturday. In February, SECL produced 19.41 mt of coal. Going by the trend, SECL officials are optimistic that they would reach somewhere near the target if not surpass it.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually inaugurated three key first-mile connectivity projects of SECL worth over Rs 600 crore.