Coal India production hits record 703.91 MT this fiscal until March 7

Highlighting that several key measures were implemented to enhance production, the ministry said Coal India maintains an ample stock of 72.70 MT as of 7th March 2024

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 8:44 PM IST

Production of Coal India Ltd hit a record 703.91 million tonnes (MT) in this fiscal until March 7, surpassing the last fiscal's output of 703.20 MT, the Coal Ministry said on Friday.
Highlighting that several key measures were implemented to enhance production, the ministry said Coal India maintains an ample stock of 72.70 MT as of 7th March 2024.
"Coal India Limited (CIL) has achieved a record production of 703.91 million tonnes of coal up to 7th March 2024 during the current fiscal, surpassing last financial year's production of 703.20 MT by an impressive margin of 26 days," the ministry said in a release.

Adoption of the Mine Developer and Operator model, mechanization and modernization of CIL mines, both Underground & Opencast, undertaking new projects, expanding existing projects, have bolstered coal production, it said.
The ministry in a separate release stated that the domestic coal sector registered a growth of 10.2 per cent in January.
The index of the coal industry reached 218.9 points during January as compared to 198.6 points in the year-ago period.
The coal sector has demonstrated a growth of 10.2 (provisional) among the eight core industries in January as per the Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) (Base Year 2011-12) released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industries.
"The coal industry has consistently outperformed its counterparts, demonstrating sustained double-digit growth over the past seven months and substantially higher growth than the overall growth of eight core industries in the last two financial years," the ministry said.

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 8:44 PM IST

