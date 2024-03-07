Sensex (    %)
                        
Coal India, BHEL may sizzle on this announcement by govt; details here

Stocks to Watch on March 7: The Ministry of Coal has issued three draft request for proposals (RFPs) for consultation on coal gasification scheme

Coal India
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

As the government has sought feedback from interested government as well as private entities for establishment of coal gasification plants in the country, shares of NLC India, Coal India, Indian Oil Corporation, BHEL, and Gail India are set to hog the limelight on Thursday, March 7.
 
According to a government statement, the Ministry of Coal has issued three draft request for proposals (RFPs) for consultation on coal gasification scheme.
 
This comes after the Union Cabinet's approval last month to the allocation of Rs 8,500 crore for incentives towards coal gasification projects, having three categories.
 
Category I of the scheme allocates Rs 4,050 crore to the PSUs to support up to 3 projects, offering a lump-sum grant of Rs 1,350 crore or 15 per cent of the capital expenditure, whichever is lower.
 
In Category II, Rs 3,850 crore is earmarked for both the private sector and PSUs, providing each project with a lump-sum grant of Rs 1,000 crore or 15 per cent of the capital expenditure.
 
Category III includes Rs 600 crore for demonstration projects and small-scale gasification plants, offering a lump-sum grant of Rs 100 crore or 15 per cent of the capital expenditure to entities with a minimum capex of Rs 100 crore and minimum production of 1,500 normal meter cubed per hour of synthesis gas (syngas).
 
The National Coal Gasification Mission aims to gasify 100 million tonne of coal by 2030 through surface coal/lignite gasification projects, the government has said.
 
The stakeholders can provide their feedback and suggestions until March 20.

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

