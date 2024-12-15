Indian Army host Soldierathon to mark 53rd anniversary of 1971 war victory

The Indian army, in collaboration with the Chhattisgarh Government, on Sunday hosted a Soldierathon in Raipur to mark the 53rd anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war. Former Army Chief General VK Singh flagged off the Soldierathon.

Speaking to ANI, General (retd) VK Singh said that the main objective of the Soldierathon is to inspire people to stay fit.

"The main objective of Soldierathon is to inspire people to stay fit so that the new generation can stay fit. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War. When we all unite, Naxalism will end automatically," General (retd) Singh said.

'Vijay Diwas' is celebrated on December 16 every year to commemorate the anniversary of the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, in which about 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered, resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh.

As per the Ministry of Defence, the 1971 Indo-Pak War began with Pakistan launching pre-emptive air strikes against 11 Indian airbases on 03 December 1971. The war was forced due to the widespread genocide of the people of East Pakistan carried out by an oppressive military regime under General Yahya Khan of Pakistan. The war, which was short and intense, was fought on both Eastern and Western fronts

The 13-day war resulted in the complete surrender of Pakistan forces and the creation of Bangladesh. The Indian Armed Forces reigned supreme over the Pakistani military on the battlefield. During the war, Southern Command valiantly defended the borders of the nation against any action by Pakistan.

"The notable battles which were fought in the area of responsibility of the Southern Army included the famous battles of Longewala and Parbat Ali where Pakistan's armoured forces were destroyed by resolute Indian troops," as per a Ministry of Defence release.

The raid on the Pakistani town of Chachro carried out by soldiers of the renowned 10 Para Commando Battalion led by Lieutenant Colonel (Later Brigadier) Bhawani Singh, the erstwhile ruler of Jodhpur state was another famous military action. These battles have showcased in fine examples of grit, determination and bravery of our soldiers.