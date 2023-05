In a report, Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said that China's action came in response to the unfair treatment of Chinese journalists which was meted out by the Indian side. China on Wednesday informed that it had taken 'appropriate' action over the treatment of Indian journalists. The latest episode has now highlighted the tense relations that the two neighbouring countries share.



Meanwhile, China denied visas to at least two Indian reporters to return and the third was informed that his accreditation had been revoked. Citing a comment from a Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson, the report said, that Chinese reporters in India had been unfairly treated for years. WSJ on Tuesday reported that both China and India ejected each other's journalists in the last few weeks. The report further stated that India in May 2023, declined to renew the visas of the last two China's journalists in the country.



The spokesperson further added that in the face of this prolonged and unreasonable suppression by the Indian side, they had to take appropriate countermeasures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese media. "What I can tell you is that for a long time, Chinese journalists have suffered unfair and discriminatory treatment in India, and in 2017, the Indian side shortened the visa validity of Chinese journalists to three months or even one month for no reason," the spokesperson, Mao Ning, told a briefing.