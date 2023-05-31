Home / India News / Reports claiming lack of evidence against WFI chief wrong: Delhi Police

Reports claiming lack of evidence against WFI chief wrong: Delhi Police

The wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the police on Sunday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Reports claiming lack of evidence against WFI chief wrong: Delhi Police

1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 3:02 PM IST
The investigation into the sexual harassment case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is under progress and reports claiming that the Delhi Police has not found sufficient evidence are "wrong", officials said on Wednesday.

The police had earlier said that they had not found sufficient evidence to arrest Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing seven female wrestlers, including a minor.

Later, taking to Twitter, the Delhi Police said, "Several media channels are running a story that the Delhi Police hasn't found sufficient evidence in the cases registered against the Ex-President of WFI and a final report in the matter is due to be submitted before the concerned court.

"It is to clarify that this news is 'wrong' and the investigation into this sensitive case is under progress with all sensitivity," it tweeted.

The wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the police on Sunday after they tried to march to the new Parliament building following its inauguration.

They were detained before being released later.

Topics :Delhi PoliceWFI

First Published: May 31 2023 | 4:12 PM IST

