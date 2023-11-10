Choti Diwali 2023: History, Importance, Timings, Wishes and Messages

Choti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi is the second day of the five-day celebration of Diwali. It is celebrated one day before Deepawali, accordingly, this year Choti Diwali falls on Saturday, 11 November 2023.

In certain parts of India, Narak Chaturdashi is celebrated as Kali Chaudas, Roop Chaudas and Bhoot Chaturdashi. The people in Maharashtra observe Narak Chaturdashi as Abhyang Snan. Many regions celebrate Choti Diwali and Deepavali around the same time.

The people in India observe Choti Diwali with extraordinary excitement and joy by embellishing their homes, lighting earthen lights, praying lord Krishan, and performing unique customs.

History behind Choti Diwali Narak Chaturdashi is perceived to celebrate the triumph of good over evil. As per Hindu Mythology, on this day, Lord Krishna killed the devil Narakasura, and saved almost 16000 gopis. According to the Hindu scriptures, post rescuing gopis from the grasp of Narakasura, Lord Krishna acknowledged every one of them as their spouses. On the event of Chhoti Deepavali, individuals perform exceptional customs by worshipping lord Krishna and Bhudevi as Goddess Satyabhama. Importance of Choti Diwali Devotees are sincerely and mythologically attached to this celebration as it brings energy, harmony, bliss, happiness, excitement, and much more that can't be portrayed in words. The people stand by an entire year to enjoy this celebration with their relatives, family members, and friends.

They decorate their home with colorful flower garlands, make wonderful designs of rangoli in the courtyard of their home, and put on bright lights, candles, and diyas made of clay. Everyone takes time from their bustling timetables to share their happiness to one another.

Choti Diwali 2023: Timings As per Drik Panchang, given below are the best timings of Naraka Chaturdashi: • Chaturdashi Tithi begins: 1:57 pm on 11 November 2023. • Chaturdashi Tithi concluded: 2:44 pm on 12 November 2023. • Kali Chaudas Muhurat: 11:39 pm to 12:32 am on 12 November (53 minutes).

Happy Choti Diwali: Wishes and Messages • May the Almighty shower you with his choicest blessings, good health and wealth on the day of Chhoti Diwali. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi to you and your loved ones. • Here's wishing you and your family a bright and fulfilling future on the auspicious occasion of Naraka Chaturdashi. Happy Chhoti Diwali. • Let each diya you light bring a glow of happiness on your face and enlighten your soul. Shubh Naraka Chaturdashi. • May the light of the diyas add colours of happiness to your life. Happy Chhoti Diwali.

• Shubh Naraka Chaturdashi to you and your family. I wish you all are blessed with happiness, prosperity and love on this day. Happy Chhoti Diwali.