If people are threatened to vote, then Mama's bulldozer is ready: Shivraj

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the Congress of stopping all beneficial projects in the state during its 15-month rule

BS Web Team New Delhi
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 5:36 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan warned the Congress on Friday, saying if they threaten the people for votes, then Mama's (referring to himself) bulldozer is ready.

Addressing a public gathering in Bijuri, Kotma in MP's Anuppur district, CM Chouhan said, "I got to know that Congress candidates are threatening the people for the votes. I am clearly saying if you raise your finger and eye on people, Mama's bulldozer is ready. We will not tolerate hooliganism and we will destroy you."

The chief minister also accused the Congress of stopping all beneficial projects in Madhya Pradesh during its 15-month rule in the state.

"The Congress has stopped all my schemes like Sambal Yojana, they snatched cycles from children and also stopped the tirth yatra. Although I started it again," he said.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had alleged the Congress of taking the country's progress in reverse gear.

"The way a vehicle takes us back in the reverse gear, Congress is also an expert of reverse gear and is an expert in converting good governance into a bad one," he said.

Further slamming Congress, PM Modi said that its leaders used to take their foreign friends to show poverty in slum areas and conduct photo sessions.

"Earlier, these Congress leaders used to show India's poverty to their foreign friends. For those Congress leaders who were born with a silver spoon, poverty was tourism," he said.

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 5:35 PM IST

