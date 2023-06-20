Home / India News / Christian body writes to PM Modi seeking President's rule in Manipur

Christian body writes to PM Modi seeking President's rule in Manipur

A Christian organisation based out of Kerala on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding imposition of President's rule in ethnic violence-hit Manipur

IANS Thiruvananthapuram
Christian body writes to PM Modi seeking President's rule in Manipur

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Christian organisation based out of Kerala on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding imposition of President's rule in ethnic violence-hit Manipur.

The Assembly of Christian Trust Services (ACTS), which has two Bishops as its chief patrons, said in the letter that as no lasting remedy has been found so far in Manipur, it requests an emergency interference by the Central government.

"Even after the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah, there is no respite to the troubled situation in Manipur. In this context, we request the Central government to impose President's rule in Manipur in order to ensure the safety and peaceful coexistence of people," the letter read.

--IANS

sg/arm

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

Manipur requires a political solution, not mere deployment: Surjewala

'Not consulted over CM's presence': Kuki members to boycott peace committee

Opposition parties to discuss Centre's ordinance on June 23 in Patna

US visa appointments for mid-July to mid-August open for students

Work-from-home scams rising in India; here's all you must know about them

Cyclone Biparjoy: Raj CM conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas

Gadkari dedicates 11 flyovers on eight-lane highway from Delhi to Panipat

Topics :ManipurNortheast IndiaPresident's Rule

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story