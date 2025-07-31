Home / India News / CIDCO to draft mobility plan for Navi Mumbai, new intl airport area

CIDCO to draft mobility plan for Navi Mumbai, new intl airport area

The plan for 2054 and beyond aims to promote a sustainable, inclusive, and efficient transportation policy for one of the country's fastest-growing urban corridors

Navi Mumbai International Airport
Currently, Navi Mumbai's infrastructure includes 980 km of roadways, major corridors such as the Thane-Belapur Road, Sion-Panvel Highway, and Palm Beach Road, a 60-km railway network, the Belapur-Pendhar Metro, and bus services.
Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maharashtra town planning authority, CIDCO, on Thursday said a comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) will be formulated for the transit development of Navi Mumbai and the international airport influence notified area (NAINA).

The plan for 2054 and beyond aims to promote a sustainable, inclusive, and efficient transportation policy for one of the country's fastest-growing urban corridors.

"With projects such as Navi Mumbai International Airport, Corporate Park, Aerocity, Edu City, Logistic Park, Medicity, along with residential and industrial growth, traffic volume in Navi Mumbai is set to rise substantially.

"In this backdrop, the Comprehensive Mobility Plan will serve as a guiding framework for CIDCO and other authorities to develop a versatile, inclusive, and future-ready transportation system," Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO, stated.

The proposed CMP will adopt a holistic approach, integrating various forms of mobility like public transportation, private vehicles, and non-motorised options such as walking and cycling.

Some of the key objectives of the CMP include ensuring safe, efficient, and environmentally sustainable transport for all and creating an integrated transportation network across Navi Mumbai and NAINA.

CIDCO underscored the urgency of a long-term transportation framework as Navi Mumbai prepares for massive infrastructural additions, including Navi Mumbai International Airport, Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link), Metro Line 8 (connecting NMIA to Mumbai International Airport), Panvel-Karjat suburban railway line, Belapur to NMIA Metro Line 1 extension, and corporate and manufacturing hubs across Kharghar, Taloja, and Ulwe.

Currently, Navi Mumbai's infrastructure includes 980 km of roadways, major corridors such as the Thane-Belapur Road, Sion-Panvel Highway, and Palm Beach Road, a 60-km railway network, the Belapur-Pendhar Metro, and bus services.

"The CMP will play a crucial role in identifying gaps in the current transportation network, prioritising investments, and creating a phased roadmap aligned with local and regional mobility needs," CIDCO stated.

The plan is expected to be finalised in phases following consultations with regional stakeholders, transport experts, and urban planners.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi to launch projects worth around ₹2,200 cr in Varanasi on Aug 3

CM Mamata hikes Durga Puja grant to ₹1.1 lakh, waives taxes for committees

IMD predicts above-normal rainfall in India for August-September 2025

Premium

Rajasthan to tap adventure, tribal tourism for job, GVA growth by 2030

73% in Delhi NCR rate waterlogging preparedness as poor or worse: Survey

Topics :CIDCONavi MumbaiNavi Mumbai international airport

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story