73% in Delhi NCR rate waterlogging preparedness as poor or worse: Survey

A majority of Delhi-NCR residents are deeply dissatisfied with their local administration’s preparedness to tackle waterlogging during the monsoon season. A new survey by LocalCircles found that 73 per cent of respondents rated their city administration’s response to water accumulation during rains as “poor” or “pathetic”.

The survey reflects the growing frustration among citizens. On July 29, the national capital received over 100 mm of rainfall in just two hours, leading to severe flooding in residential areas, hospitals like Safdarjung, and key roadways, paralysing traffic and prompting multiple advisories from the Delhi Traffic Police.

ALSO READ: Kharif sowing completed in 65% of area as monsoon remains vigorous The findings of the survey come from a large-scale public perception survey conducted by LocalCircles, a community-based social media platform. The platform received over 23,000 validated responses from residents across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad. Among the respondents, 67 per cent were men and 33 per cent were women.

Widespread impact across the region The survey further found that four in five Delhi-NCR residents (83 per cent) have experienced one or more problems due to waterlogging in the last 60 days. These issues ranged from disrupted travel to vehicle damage and loss of productive work hours. Among the 10,055 respondents who detailed the types of problems they faced: *60 per cent reported being stuck in traffic for extended periods *60 per cent confirmed losing working hours or productive time *20 per cent incurred repair and maintenance costs due to vehicles getting damaged by waterlogging *And 40 per cent experienced other challenges, including safety hazards and mobility issues