Home / India News / 73% in Delhi NCR rate waterlogging preparedness as poor or worse: Survey

73% in Delhi NCR rate waterlogging preparedness as poor or worse: Survey

A survey among residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad found that four in five people have experienced one or more problems due to waterlogging in the past 60 days

Delhi Rains, Rain
Four in five Delhi-NCR residents (83 per cent) have experienced one or more problems due to waterlogging in the last 60 days. (Photo/ PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 5:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A majority of Delhi-NCR residents are deeply dissatisfied with their local administration’s preparedness to tackle waterlogging during the monsoon season. A new survey by LocalCircles found that 73 per cent of respondents rated their city administration’s response to water accumulation during rains as “poor” or “pathetic”. 
The survey reflects the growing frustration among citizens. On July 29, the national capital received over 100 mm of rainfall in just two hours, leading to severe flooding in residential areas, hospitals like Safdarjung, and key roadways, paralysing traffic and prompting multiple advisories from the Delhi Traffic Police. 
The findings of the survey come from a large-scale public perception survey conducted by LocalCircles, a community-based social media platform. The platform received over 23,000 validated responses from residents across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad. Among the respondents, 67 per cent were men and 33 per cent were women.   
 

Widespread impact across the region

The survey further found that four in five Delhi-NCR residents (83 per cent) have experienced one or more problems due to waterlogging in the last 60 days. These issues ranged from disrupted travel to vehicle damage and loss of productive work hours.
  Among the 10,055 respondents who detailed the types of problems they faced:
*60 per cent reported being stuck in traffic for extended periods
*60 per cent confirmed losing working hours or productive time
*20 per cent incurred repair and maintenance costs due to vehicles getting damaged by waterlogging
*And 40 per cent experienced other challenges, including safety hazards and mobility issues
 
The data paints a grim picture of the daily struggles faced by commuters, students, and emergency services during monsoon spells. Video clips circulating on social media frequently show submerged roads, stalled cars, and pedestrians wading through knee-deep water, especially in low-lying areas and underpasses.   
 

Infrastructure failures and public health concerns

Beyond the immediate inconvenience, prolonged water stagnation poses significant health risks. Experts warn of a spike in mosquito breeding, which can lead to a surge in vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria. 
The survey indicates widespread awareness among Delhi-NCR residents about the systemic nature of the waterlogging problem. With 73 per cent rating the administration poorly, there is an urgent call for authorities to prioritise drainage and urban infrastructure.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC recalls Bhushan Steel liquidation order, seeks fresh legal review

EC finalises Electoral College list for 2025 Vice-President election

Delhi HC judge recuses from Sanjay Bhandari plea on 'fugitive offender' tag

Cabinet raises PMKSY outlay to ₹6,520 cr to boost food processing

CBFC blocks film on Yogi Adityanath's life, makers move Bombay HC

Topics :Delhi-NCRWaterloggingmonsoon rainfallIMD on rainsIMD weather forecastIMDTraffic jamIndian monsoonBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story