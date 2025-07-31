CM Mamata hikes Durga Puja grant to ₹1.1 lakh, waives taxes for committees

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hiked the Durga Puja grant to Rs 1.10 lakh for 40,000 committees, waived taxes, announced an 80 per cent electricity concession, drawing cheers from organisers and criticism from the opposition ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.

Addressing a mega coordination meeting of Puja committees at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here, Banerjee said the enhanced financial assistance, up from Rs 85,000 last year, was a recognition of Durga Puja's cultural significance and its status as a UNESCO-recognised intangible heritage.

Durga Puja is not just a religious celebration. It is the lifeline of Bengal's cultural identity, our praner utsab' (festival of the heart). We are proud that UNESCO has recognised this. It's our collective responsibility to preserve that glory, Banerjee told a packed audience of organisers and top bureaucrats.

Along with the increased grant, Banerjee announced an 80 per cent concession on electricity bills for Puja pandals, a waiver of all state government fees, including fire licence charges, and complete exemption from taxes by civic agencies like the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, panchayats, and municipalities. This year, no fees will be charged by the fire brigade, civic bodies or any other state-run service provider. We are standing by you so that you can organise the Puja without financial stress, Banerjee said. The announcements come amid rising prices of essential materials and services that have burdened Puja committees, especially in semi-urban and rural Bengal. For many organisers, the state grant is now the financial backbone of their celebrations.

Tracing the evolution of the grant, Banerjee recalled how the state had begun with Rs 10,000 in 2018 and progressively increased it in response to inflation and rising costs of celebration. The grant went up to Rs 25,000 in 2019, doubled to Rs 50,000 during the pandemic, and further rose to Rs 85,000 in 2024. With Thursday's announcement, it has now jumped by another Rs 25,000. The CM also announced that this year's Durga Puja Carnival will be held on October 5, with immersion scheduled between October 2 and 4. Underscoring the need for a safe and inclusive Puja experience, Banerjee issued a detailed set of guidelines, Puja committees must ensure CCTV surveillance, drone monitoring, watch towers, women-friendly arrangements, and separate entry-exit points at pandals.

I urge all organisers to keep ambulances ready, maintain crowd control, ensure proper lighting at immersion ghats, and avoid any mishaps, she said. Banerjee also asked Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police to work in perfect coordination, and advised the Metro Railway and transport department to run additional services during the festive days. In a poignant appeal, the CM urged Puja committees to extend a hand to returning migrant workers. Many of them are coming back home after facing torture and hardship. Let's stand by them, show solidarity during this festive time, she said. Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress have been alleging that migrant workers of West Bengal are facing torture in BJP-ruled states.

Notably, the state had faced criticism from some civil society groups and legal challenges in earlier years over the practice of disbursing public funds for religious festivities. Some even went to court saying Mamata Ji doesn't allow Durga Puja or Saraswati Puja. And yet, when we organise coordination meetings and support these festivals, they object, Banerjee said, taking a veiled swipe at critics. However, the opposition wasted no time in calling the move a politically motivated handout. Why stop at Rs 1.10 lakh? Make it Rs 2.10 lakh! It won't change anything. First, clear pending dearness allowance dues to government employees and fill up the six lakh vacant government posts, a state BJP leader remarked sarcastically.

Wait and watch, next she will raise the Imam and Muezzin honorarium too. Adhikari and others in the BJP alleged that the move was aimed at buying favour from thousands of local clubs and community organisers ahead of the high-stakes 2026 Assembly polls. A similar grant hike was announced in 2023 ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the TMC had improved its performance. Pushing back against the criticism, TMC leaders asserted that Banerjee's initiatives reflect Bengal's inclusive cultural ethos. The CM believes in the spirit of religion is personal, but festivals are for all'. Through this grant, she is empowering the people who keep our cultural fabric alive, said a senior TMC minister.