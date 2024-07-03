CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who slapped Kangana Ranaut, transferred?

This report has been updated



Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable Kulwinder Kaur, who made headlines for assaulting actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut last month, has been transferred to Karnataka’s Bengaluru, media reports claimed on Wenesday.



However, the CISF issued a clarification, saying that Kulwinder Kaur is still suspended and a departmental inquiry against her is underway.

“CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, is still suspended and a departmental inquiry against her is still on,” the security force said.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Kaur was suspended after the incident which took place on June 6 at Chandigarh’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport. Ranaut was assaulted by the CISF constable during a security check at the airport as she was upset with the actress’ past remarks about the farmers’ agitation over the now repealed farm laws.

An FIR under IPC sections 321 and 341 was also lodged against Kaur.

Kangana Ranaut linked the incident to terrorism

Ranaut, who was heading to Delhi when the incident took place, had made a video about the incident, linking it with the alleged “rising violence” in Punjab. In the video, Ranaut made controversial remarks, alleging that ‘terrorism and extremism are increasing in Punjab’.

The CISF is tasked with providing security at the airports.

Following the incident, a purported video of Kaur was also widely shared on social media, in which she was seen condemning Kangana for her remark that the farmers were protesting in Delhi because they were paid Rs 100 or Rs 200.

“At the time, my mother was one of the protesters,” she had said in the video.

The incident took place two days after Lok Sabha election results were announced on June 4 in which Kangana was declared a winner from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh. She won the seat by a margin of 74,755 votes by contesting on a BJP ticket against Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh.