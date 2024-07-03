Sikkim govt asks taxi drivers to add QR code as additional payment option

All taxi drivers in Sikkim have been directed to compulsorily provide QR codes as an additional payment option to the passengers by July 15, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken in view of several complaints from the public over providing accurate fares to drivers due to the non-availability change either with the driver or the passenger, resulting in arguments and traffic jams, he said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"All drivers are to compulsorily provide the QR code by July 15, 2024, (as an additional payment option) and affix one on the front windscreen of the vehicle facing the passenger and another at the rear seat of the vehicle," the Transport Commissioner-cum-Secretary Raj Yadav said in a circular.

The mandatory display of the QR code on the front and rear side of the taxis was ordered to address this issue of haggling between the taxi drivers and commuters on payment issues, Yadav said, adding that a meeting was held recently with the stakeholders/local taxi associations, where it was decided to implement the QR code/ UPI online payment option.

Hence, it is being notified for the information of all concerned that all local taxi drivers are to provide the QR code to accept the UPI payment through various apps, the transport official said.

All taxis are also compulsorily required to display a copy of the notified taxi fare for the information of the public, he said.