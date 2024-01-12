Home / India News / Civic jobs scam: ED conduct raids at residences of WB minister, TMC leaders

Civic jobs scam: ED conduct raids at residences of WB minister, TMC leaders

The central agency officers also raided Tapas Roy's BB Ganguly Street residence and Chakraborty's residence in Birati, he said

Press Trust of India Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday morning conducted raids at the residences of West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose, TMC MLA Tapas Roy and former North Dumdum Municipality chairman Subodh Chakraborty in connection with its probe into the irregularities in recruitments in civic bodies.

Accompanied by central forces, ED officers conducted raids at two residences of Bose in the Lake Town area in North 24 Parganas district early Friday morning, he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The central agency officers also raided Tapas Roy's BB Ganguly Street residence and Chakraborty's residence in Birati, he said.

"We are conducting search operations at the residences of three TMC leaders in connection with the recruitments in civic bodies. We are also talking to the leaders," the officer told PTI.

Also Read

Police complaint against Amit Malviya for social media post on Bengal CM

BJP chief Nadda compares Bengal rural poll violence to turmoil of partition

Amit Shah's remarks on Bengal rural polls distasteful, insensitive: TMC

Bengal recruitment 'scam': ED summons TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Nov 9

India witnesses decline in data science & analytics jobs in 2023: Report

Thick fog engulfs Delhi; airport area battling zero visibility as temp dips

LGBTQ not entitled to reservations like SC, ST, OBC: Ex CJI UU Lalit

Centre introduces interactive employability skills course for PwDs

SC sets aside NGT's order on Shimla Development Plan; BJP hails verdict

Russia to renew Chennai-Vladivostok route; officials to visit Chennai

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TMCEnforcement Directoratejob sectorFake jobsWest Bengal

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story