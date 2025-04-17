Civil Aviation Minister Naidu named among WEF's young global leaders

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has named Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and six others from India among the young global leaders.

On April 15, WEF unveiled its 2025 cohort of young global leaders -- 116 exceptional individuals under the age of 40 who are redefining leadership in a changing world.

"Feeling deeply honoured and humbled to be named a Young Global Leader 2025 by the World Economic Forum (@wef). This recognition is not just a personal milestone -- it is a reminder of the responsibility we carry as young leaders to shape a better future for our people and our nation," Naidu, who is also the youngest Cabinet Minister, said in a post on X on Thursday.

Apart from Naidu, there are six others from India on the list.

They are Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer, OYO Hotels and Homes; Alok Medikepura Anil, Managing Director, Next Big Innovation Labs; Natarajan Sankar, Managing Director and Partner, Boston Consulting Group; Nipun Malhotra, Founder, Nipman Foundation; Manasi Subramaniam, Editor-in-Chief and Vice-President, Penguin Random House and Anurag Maloo, Mountaineer, Entrepreneur & Keynote Speaker, Orophile Ventures (Climbing4SDGs).

The 116 people will join the Forum of Young Global Leaders, an influential community of 1,400 members, who include heads of state, Nobel Prize winners, and Fortune 500 CEOs, among others.