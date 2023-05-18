Home / India News / CJI inaugurates training-cum-examination centre in Supreme Court complex

CJI inaugurates training-cum-examination centre in Supreme Court complex

It said other training programmes are being planned including on mentioning or listing matters and cyber security

Press Trust of India New Delhi
CJI inaugurates training-cum-examination centre in Supreme Court complex

May 18 2023
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Thursday inaugurated a training-cum-examination centre in the additional building complex of the Supreme Court.

"The training cell of the Supreme Court conducts awareness and training programmes for its staff in e-filing, e-office and other skills along with induction training for newly appointed personnel and orientation training for promoted officers on a regular basis," a statement said.

It said special training programmes are also conducted for staffers with regard to stress management, anxiety management and mental health at workplace. "Team building, leadership, organisational behaviour in government, ethics and values in public governance are also among the focus areas for training," the statement said.

It said other training programmes are being planned including on mentioning or listing matters and cyber security.

"The training-cum-examination centre is well-equipped with modern facilities for effective training and examinations. An in-house software has been developed for easy functioning of the training cell at the Supreme Court," the statement said.

D Y Chandrachud Supreme Court CJI

May 18 2023

