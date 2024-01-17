Home / India News / Classes in Noida to begin from 10 am starting Jan 18 due to cold conditions

Classes in Noida to begin from 10 am starting Jan 18 due to cold conditions

This timing for Classes 9 to 12 will continue till January 20, the order had stated

Press Trust of India Noida

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 12:21 PM IST
Classes from nursery to 8 in all schools of Noida and Greater Noida will start at 10 am from January 18 on account of cold weather conditions, officials said on Wednesday.

This timing would continue until further orders from the district administration, Gautam Buddh Nagar Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar said.

"In compliance with the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, classes in all schools from nursery to 8 will be conducted from 10 am from January 18 till further orders," Panwar stated in the order.

The officer also called for strict enforcement of the order.

Classes nursery to 8 were suspended till January 16 in view of the cold weather conditions in the region.

While classes were ongoing for students of 9 to 12, their school timings were last week changed to 10 am to 3 pm, according to a separate order issued by District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh.

This timing for Classes 9 to 12 will continue till January 20, the order had stated.

Government schools in Noida usually follow a 9 am to 3 pm schedule in winters.

Topics :Greater NoidanoidaDelhi schoolsNorth India cold waveCold weather

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

