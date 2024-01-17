Award-winning artist prepared Ram Temple replica using Gulabi Meenakari

Kunj Bihari, an award-winning craftsman from Kashi, crafted a replica of Sri Ram Temple in 108 days. The renowned artist with expertise in Gulabi Meenakari ornamented the replica with gold and diamonds.

Gulabi Meenakari shows the rich culture of the region, recognised as a Geographical Indication (GI) and One District One Product (ODOP). It is the art of using mineral substances to craft or decorate a metal surface. The art was introduced to India by the Mughals.

The first replica of the Ram Temple using Gulabi Meenakari This is the first replica of Shri Ram Temple prepared using Gulabi Meenakari, claimed Varanasi resident Kunj Bihari.





While talking about the replica, Kunj said it took him 108 days. It is made up of gold, one and a half kilograms of silver, and an uncut diamond on top, and it weighs around 2.5 kg. The replica's dimensions are 12 inches in height, 12 inches in length and 8 inches in width.

Bihari's previous attempt to prepare a Ram Temple replica failed. That replica could not take the exact shape of the Shri Ram temple using Gulabi Meenakari art. He said this attempt succeeded with the blessings of Shri Ram himself. He also claimed that he heard devotional songs dedicated to Lord Ram while making the replica.

The temple started taking its form soon after the construction work began with the invocation of Lord Ram's name, Bihari said.

The Gulabi Meenakari artwork got international recognition after the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Kunj said.

Kunj Bihari added that the gifts prepared using Gulabi Meenakari to foreign dignitaries by PM Modi and CM Yogi show the skill of Varanasi's artisans to the global audience.

Bihar extends his further wishes to hand over the replica of the Shri Ram Temple to the Ram Temple trust.