India helps world's largest nuclear fusion project cross key milestone

In a major boost for clean energy, the world’s biggest nuclear fusion project has completed its central magnet system, with India playing a critical role in building several key components, a PTI report said on Wednesday.

The ITER project, underway in southern France, aims to replicate the energy of the sun by fusing hydrogen atoms to generate carbon-free power. Unlike traditional nuclear power which uses fission, nuclear fusion creates no long-term radioactive waste.

The final module of ITER’s Central Solenoid, the powerful magnet that drives the fusion reaction, was recently built in the US and will soon be installed. Once operational, it will be strong enough to lift an aircraft carrier and will form the heart of the Tokamak, ITER’s doughnut-shaped reactor.

A global project

ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor) is a collaboration between more than 30 countries including India, the US, China, Russia, Japan, South Korea, and EU nations.

It is designed to produce 500 megawatts of power from just 50 megawatts of input, creating a self-sustaining state known as 'burning plasma' that is the ultimate goal of fusion research.

“What makes ITER unique is not only its technical complexity but the framework of international cooperation that has sustained it through changing political landscapes,” ITER Director-General Pietro Barabaschi was quoted as saying.

“The ITER Project is the embodiment of hope. With ITER, we show that a sustainable energy future and a peaceful path forward are possible,” he added.

Next steps for nuclear fusion

Earlier this year, ITER successfully installed the first part of its vacuum vessel. The rest of the machine is being assembled piece by piece. Though ITER won’t produce electricity, it will prove that fusion works at scale and lay the groundwork for commercial fusion plants.

Private companies are also now investing in fusion, and ITER has launched programmes to share research and accelerate progress.

Funding and fair access

As a host, Europe is covering 45 per cent of the project’s costs. The other six partners, including India, each contribute around 9 per cent. All members will share full access to data, technology and patents developed from the project.