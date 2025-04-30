Home / India News / Supreme Court upholds Bombay HC order on Nitin Gadkari's 2019 win

Supreme Court upholds Bombay HC order on Nitin Gadkari's 2019 win

The high court in its order refused to dismiss the election petitions but struck off certain averments made in them with regard to the income of family members and land owned by them

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari
Aggrieved by the high court order, both Khan and Patole moved the top court. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decisions of the Bombay High Court striking off certain allegations made against union minister Nitin Gadkari in petitions challenging his 2019 election from Nagpur.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh dismissed the plea of Congress candidate Nana Falgunrao Patole and one Nafis Khan, a voter from Nagpur constituency, challenging the February 26, 2021 order of the Nagpur bench of the high court.

The top court said Gadkari again won the seat in 2024 general elections and said the reasoning adopted by the high court was correct.

"We see no reason to interfere with the high court order," the bench said.

The high court in its order refused to dismiss the election petitions but struck off certain averments made in them with regard to the income of family members and land owned by them.

Aggrieved by the high court order, both Khan and Patole moved the top court.

Also Read

Digital access is a right: SC directs KYC changes for disabled persons

Courts have the power to modify arbitral awards but with limitations: SC

Premium

Realty sector welcomes Supreme Court's order on builder-bank nexus

Courts have limited power to modify arbitral awards in rare cases, rules SC

India still carrying 'poor country' tag? SC questions Prashant Bhushan

They claimed the high court erred in its ruling and said the power to strike off pleadings was extraordinary and must be exercised by the court sparingly with extreme care, caution and circumspection.

Khan, an elector from the Nagpur constituency, alleged Gadkari submitted false information in his nomination form and election affidavit.

Patole, on the other hand, claimed the laid down procedure for the election process was not followed in the polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

How Indian airlines are losing crores after Pakistan closed its airspace

Maharashtra leads in growth and governance; Gujarat and Karnataka follows

Caste census will be incorporated into the national census: Union Cabinet

Speaking in favour of Pakistan wrong, it amounts to treason: Siddaramaiah

Delhi Press Patra Prakashan sues BCCI over ILP's robot dog's name 'champak'

Topics :Nitin GadkariSupreme CourtBombay HC

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story