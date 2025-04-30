Courts have the power to modify arbitral awards but with limitations: SC

A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that courts have the power to modify arbitral awards, but with limitations. In a majority 4:1 judgment, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices B R Gavai, Sanjay Kumar, and A G Masih held that courts can modify arbitral awards under Sections 34 and 37 of the Arbitration Act.

The majority view of the five-judge Bench, however, also clarified that modification of arbitral awards should be done only in rare cases — such as when correcting calculation errors, adjusting interest, or making other simple changes — without nullifying the entire award. They added that in exceptional circumstances, even Article 142 of the Constitution can be invoked. Article 142 empowers the Supreme Court to pass “any decree or order necessary for doing complete justice in any case or matter pending before it” within the country.

Justice K V Viswanathan dissented with the majority judgment and held that courts cannot modify post-award interest. He also held that a Section 34 court cannot modify the award unless expressly authorised by law, as it amounts to exercising a merits review.

“If there is any need for modification of interest, the matter has to be remitted back to the Tribunal as this can lead to uncertainties and difficulties in enforcing foreign awards,” Justice Viswanathan said in his dissenting judgment.

“Courts exercising Section 34 power cannot change, vary, or modify arbitral awards as it strikes at the core and the root of the ethos of the arbitration exercise,” Justice Viswanathan added. While Section 34 deals with the mechanism to challenge an arbitral award in court, Section 37 outlines which arbitration-related orders are appealable.

Justice Viswanathan also disagreed with the view that Article 142 of the Constitution can be used to modify awards, saying that if such a power is recognised, it will lead to uncertainties in arbitration litigation, he opined. However, he agreed that clerical or typographical mistakes can be corrected under Section 34.

Experts say parties opting for arbitration will need to reverse-plan their approach to avoid the chances of interference under the Arbitration Act.

“The judgment affirms that the court has powers to modify awards, even though subject to certain circumstances. This is bound to impact the principle of party autonomy as the foundation of arbitration. Courts have refrained from interfering with awards unless warranted by exceptional circumstances. This is expected to change,” Shiv Sapra, partner at law firm Kochhar & Co, said.

Indranil D Deshmukh, partner (head – disputes) at law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said the majority decision has undermined the integrity of the award and the arbitral process.

“The significant dissenting opinion of Justice K V Viswanathan is the voice of the future — perhaps a future where the arbitration landscape is much more evolved and imbibes and institutionalises within its framework internal mechanisms to prevent egregious errors from appearing in arbitral awards,” he said.

Kunal Vyas, partner at law firm Gandhi Law Associates, disagreed and said that although the dissent by Justice Viswanathan was well reasoned, the limited scope for modification of awards by the courts is a step in the right direction.

“The courts would now be required to consider modification of awards without the application under Section 34 or Section 37 being treated like regular appeals and rendering the awards unenforceable,” Vyas said.

For pending matters where one party is either seeking modification or defending modification of awards done by a court below, Deshmukh said they would now have to satisfy the court that the modification is within the confines set out in this judgment.

The judgment is also expected to have an impact on ongoing high-stakes arbitration cases such as the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) vs Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Sapra said.

The Delhi High Court earlier this year overturned a 2018 international arbitral award that favoured the Mukesh Ambani-led company and its foreign partners in a dispute over gas migration from fields operated by state-owned ONGC in the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin.

“This was a significant modification in the absence of the clarifications now available. Today’s verdict creates the potential for even further modifications and empowers the courts to go beyond the erstwhile, albeit salient, boundaries of interference,” Sapra said.

Last year, in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited v Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited decision, the Supreme Court exercised its extraordinary curative powers to annul an award of approximately Rs 3,000 crore plus interest, on the ground of patent illegality. Along with interest, the amount totalled around Rs 7,600 crore on the date of the DMRC decision. This was against the strict mandate laid down in its own decision of Rupa Ashok Hurra v Ashok Hurra and Anr (2002).