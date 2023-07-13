CM Baghel approves investment incentive package for industrial promotion

In order to promote industrial activities in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel approved on Wednesday a special investment incentive package for closed and sick industries in the state.

Chief Minister Baghel took the decision at a cabinet meeting at his residence office today.

"In order to promote industrial activities in Chhattisgarh, Cabinet has approved the proposal for amendments related to exemption from electricity duty, stamp duty, 'mandi' fee, special investment incentive package for closed and sick industries in the state, transport grant, and the inclusion of vehicle scraping policy in the Industrial Policy 2019-24," read a press release.

" Different types of exemptions, grants, and concessions have been announced for setting up industries in different sectors of the state. In order to encourage the establishment of large, mega, and ultra mega industries in the state, Cabinet has decided to include "Special Investment Promotion Package Implementation Rules-2019" under the Industrial Policy 2019-24," it said.

"Cabinet has approved the draft of the Chhattisgarh Appropriation Bill-2023 regarding the presentation of the first supplementary estimate for the years 2023-24," it said.

"Cabinet has decided to allot open land for 'Bari' to the project-affected people of village Rakhi as per their eligibility under the rehabilitation scheme of Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Development Authority and as per the amended clause 5.5," it added.

"Cabinet has decided to provide settlement 'patta' as per the prescribed limit to the eligible families occupying the land owned by Nava Raipur Atal Municipal Development Authority in 12 villages of Layer-1," it said.

"Relaxing Schedule-Four of the Chhattisgarh Revenue (Class III Clerical) Service Recruitment Rules 1985, the Cabinet has decided to provide a relaxation of three years only once for promotion on 38 vacant posts from Auditor/Assistant Superintendent to Superintendent ®," it further added.

"The Cabinet has decided to provide relaxation in the land allotted to the Chhattisgarhi Brahmin community in district Bilaspur," it said.