CM Baghel reviews preparations for PM Modi's upcoming visit to Raipur

Chhattisgarh Police said that elaborate security arrangements have been made for the daylong visit of PM Modi scheduled on July 7

State Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Director General of Police Ashok Juneja, and Additional Chief Secretary Subrat Sahoo attended the high-level meeting

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 7:47 AM IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting at his residence to review the preparations for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Raipur.

"Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel called a high-level meeting at his residence office on Tuesday, focusing on the Prime Minister's upcoming visit to Raipur. The agenda of the meeting included a thorough review of preparations and an emphasis on the importance of robust security measures," an official statement said.

State Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Director General of Police Ashok Juneja, and Additional Chief Secretary Subrat Sahoo attended the high-level meeting.

In this regard, Chhattisgarh Police said that elaborate security arrangements have been made for the daylong visit of PM Modi scheduled on July 7.

"For security and to ensure smooth vehicular movement, around 1500 Police personnel will be deployed. ADG rank officer is in charge of this arrangement. Moreover, several officials are being deployed. Separate entry points are being placed for most VIPs, VVIPs and others. Around 50 entry points are being developed for the common people," Additional SP DC Patel said.

"Since the programme venue is near GE Road, traffic will be diverted to prevent traffic snarl. Around 1.50 lakh people are expected to come for the programme. Several spots have been identified for the accommodation of vehicles," he added.

According to Government sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a tour of four states namely Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan from Friday.

On July 7, PM Modi will travel from Delhi to Raipur, where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects. These include foundation stones for various six-lane sections of the Raipur Vishakhapatnam corridor. Thereafter, he will attend a public meeting.

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime MinisterChhattisgarhConstructionHighways

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 7:47 AM IST

