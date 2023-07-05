Home / India News / L-G declares electricity as essential service, extends ban on strikes

L-G declares electricity as essential service, extends ban on strikes

According to the notification the ban on the power service providers in Delhi has been extended for another period of six months with effect from July 4 to January 3, 2024

ANI
A notification was issued in this regard on July 3 which declared electricity as essential services

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 7:40 AM IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has declared the services related to electricity as essential and prohibited the strike by engineers and electricity employees of BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), DTL, IPGCL and PPCL.

"Lt. Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, in the exercise of Powers, conferred upon him under section 3 read with section 4A of the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1974 (Haryana Act No. 40 of 1974) as extended to the National Capital Territory of Delhi, vide Govt. of India, Ministry of Home Affairs Notification No. GSR 526 (E) dated 30.7.93, hereby declares the above said services as essential services," the official notification read.

According to the notification the ban on the power service providers in Delhi has been extended for another period of six months with effect from July 4 to January 3, 2024.

"It prohibits the strike by Engineers and Electricity Employees (both on the rolls as well as outsourced/contractual) of BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) & DTL, IPGCL, PPCL (Govt. Power Corporation), the power service providers in Delhi for another period of six months w.e.f. 04.07.2023 upto 03.01.2024," it read.

Earlier a similar notification was issued by Delhi LG in this regard on January 2 which was in effect till July 3.

Topics :DelhielectricityPower generationBSESStrikes

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 7:40 AM IST

