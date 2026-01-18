CM Fadnavis, US envoy Gor discuss boosting investments, business ties

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has held wide-ranging talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on strengthening cooperation between the state and America, with a focus on boosting investments and expanding business ties.

The discussions, held at the chief minister's official residence in Mumbai on Saturday, were also attended by Consul General Michael Schreuder, Fadnavis said in a post on X.

The two sides explored opportunities to enhance US investments in Maharashtra and support state-based companies looking to expand their presence in the US, he said.

The CM said he also briefed the US delegation on the state's flagship and strategic initiatives, including the Navi Mumbai International Education City.