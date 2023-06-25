Home / India News / CM Gehlot assures timely completion of development projects in Jaipur

CM Gehlot assures timely completion of development projects in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday visited various ongoing development projects in the capital city and called for timely completion of the work along with ensuring good quality.

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 9:56 PM IST
He also offered prayers at Govind Devji temple in the city and interacted with devotees.

On the lines of Mahakal and Kashi Vishwanath, a grand corridor and other development work will be done here at a cost of Rs 100 crore. This will provide more facilities to the devotees, Gehlot told reporters.

He also visited Rajasthan Heritage Museum in the Old Assembly (Sawai Mansingh Town Hall), IPD Tower at Sawai Mansingh Hospital, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences and Gandhi Darshan Museum.

The chief minister said such work increases tourism and employment opportunities.

He also visited the under-construction Gandhi Darshan Museum in Central Park.

The work of this project costing about Rs 82 crore is expected to be completed by August 15, he added.

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 9:56 PM IST

