Home / India News / Third G20 infrastructure working group meeting between June 26-28

Third G20 infrastructure working group meeting between June 26-28

The third G20 infrastructure working group (IWG) meeting will be held between June 26-28 in Uttarakhand, which among other things will deliberate on innovative ways towards infra investment.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 8:33 PM IST
Follow Us

The third G20 infrastructure working group (IWG) meeting will be held between June 26-28 in Uttarakhand, which among other things will deliberate on innovative ways towards infra investment.

The flagship priority to be discussed in this meeting is Financing Cities of Tomorrow: Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable, along with other priorities, the Finance Ministry said.

A total of 63 delegates from G20 member countries, invitee countries, and international organisations will participate in the meeting to further the discussions on the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda under the Indian G20 Presidency and follow up on the discussions held during the second IWG meeting held in March 2023 in Visakhapatnam.

"The third G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting under G20 Indian Presidency is scheduled to take place in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, from 26th to 28th June 2023," the finance ministry said in a statement.

The G20 Infrastructure Working Group deliberates on various aspects of infrastructure investments, including developing infrastructure as an asset class, promoting quality infrastructure investment, and identifying innovative instruments for mobilizing financial resources for infrastructure investment, the statement added.

The outcomes of the IWG feed into the G20 Finance Track priorities and promote infrastructure development.

Also Read

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting: Guests welcomed with dance performance

G20 foreign ministers' meeting today: Schedule, agenda, other details here

Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

LIVE: Blinken asks for 'contact' with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

Greed for power characteristic of Congress: Piyush Goyal on Emergency

K Annamalai, Arman Malik take part in Young Leaders Forum in London

Himachal contemplating forming task force to combat drug menace: CM Sukhu

Over 100 cows died, 8,000 infected in Meghalaya due to lumpy skin disease

Trainer aircraft makes emergency landing in K'taka, no casualties reported

Topics :G20 meetingUttarakhand

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story